IDEX Corp. Opens New 39,252 SF Headquarters in Northbrook, Illinois

IDEX has moved from Lake Forest to Northbrook.

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — IDEX Corp. has opened its new global headquarters in Northbrook. Architecture and engineering firm HED designed the 39,252-square-foot office. The space is situated on the third floor of an existing office building and is roughly the same size as IDEX’s former office in Lake Forest. The new headquarters features a touchless reception area, enabling visitors to check themselves in and notify employees of their arrival electronically. There are a number of tech-enabled conference rooms and a central café. IDEX develops, designs and manufactures specialty engineered products such as air bag clamps or rescue tools.