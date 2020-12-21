REBusinessOnline

IDEX Corp. Opens New 39,252 SF Headquarters in Northbrook, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

IDEX has moved from Lake Forest to Northbrook.

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — IDEX Corp. has opened its new global headquarters in Northbrook. Architecture and engineering firm HED designed the 39,252-square-foot office. The space is situated on the third floor of an existing office building and is roughly the same size as IDEX’s former office in Lake Forest. The new headquarters features a touchless reception area, enabling visitors to check themselves in and notify employees of their arrival electronically. There are a number of tech-enabled conference rooms and a central café. IDEX develops, designs and manufactures specialty engineered products such as air bag clamps or rescue tools.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  