HAZELWOOD, MO. — IDI Distributors, an insulation distribution company, has signed a roughly 30,000-square-foot industrial lease at Hazelwood Business Park in suburban St. Louis. Industrial Commercial Properties owns the new business park, which is a redevelopment of the former St. Louis Mills Mall. Dan Lesinski and Billy Spence of Newmark Zimmer are the leasing agents for Hazelwood Business Park. The development can accommodate tenants ranging in size from 30,000 to 700,000 square feet.