IDI Group Cos., PTM Partners Receive $60M Refinancing for Viridium Apartment Community in Woodbridge, Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, VA. — The IDI Group Cos. and PTM Partners have received a $60 million senior loan for the refinancing of Viridium, an apartment community located Woodbridge, roughly 20 miles southwest of downtown Washington, D.C.

Amenities at the 318-unit community include a pool, fitness center, rooftop terrace, theater room and a shuttle service to the nearby VRE station. Viridium is the second phase of IDI’s larger Rivergate development, which comprises a total 720 residential units.

Daniel Shiff, Adam Bieber and Alec Jenkins of BWE arranged the financing through a life insurance company on behalf of the borrowers.