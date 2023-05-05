IDI Logistics Breaks Ground on 465,786 SF Spec Industrial Project in Round Rock, Texas

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Developer IDI Logistics has broken ground on Sunrise Commerce Center, a 465,786-square-foot speculative industrial project in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. The development will consist of five buildings that will be constructed in phases on a 37-acre site. Phase I will feature three rear-load buildings that will range in size from 59,274 to 175,170 square feet and are expected to be complete in fall 2023. Other project partners include 5G Studio Collaborative, Pacheco Koch (civil engineer), Adolfson & Peterson Construction and Stream Realty Partners (leasing agent).