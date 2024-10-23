Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Building A at Sunrise Commerce Center in Round Rock features 36-foot clear heights, and Buildings B and C feature 32-foot clear heights.
IDI Logistics Completes 310,689 SF Industrial Project in Round Rock, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Developer IDI Logistics has completed a 310,689-square-foot industrial project in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. The three-building project represents Phase I of Sunrise Commerce Center, a 465,786-square-foot speculative development that will ultimately comprise five buildings on a 37-acre site. Phase I’s rear-load buildings range in size from 59,274 to 175,170 square feet. Project partners included 5G Studio Collaborative, Pacheco Koch and Adolfson & Peterson Construction. Construction began in May 2023.

