IDI Logistics Completes 310,689 SF Industrial Project in Round Rock, Texas

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Developer IDI Logistics has completed a 310,689-square-foot industrial project in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. The three-building project represents Phase I of Sunrise Commerce Center, a 465,786-square-foot speculative development that will ultimately comprise five buildings on a 37-acre site. Phase I’s rear-load buildings range in size from 59,274 to 175,170 square feet. Project partners included 5G Studio Collaborative, Pacheco Koch and Adolfson & Peterson Construction. Construction began in May 2023.