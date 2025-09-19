Friday, September 19, 2025
Located at 3302 W. Washington St. in Phoenix, the vacant property offers 101,794 square feet of industrial space.
IDI Logistics Enters Phoenix Market, Buys 101,794 SF Industrial Property for $20M

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — IDI Logistics has acquired an industrial property, located at 3302 W. Washington St. in Phoenix, from Atlas Capital Partners for $20 million. Situated on 5.2 acres, the 101,794-square-foot vacant building features a clear height of 32 feet, 12 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors and a fully secured 140-foot truck court. Tanner Ferrandi, John Wrestler and Cooper Pratt of CBRE represented the buyer and seller in the deal. The CBRE team will also serve as listing agents for the property.

