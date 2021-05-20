REBusinessOnline

IDI Logistics Plans to Build 178,000 SF Industrial Facility on Nearly 12-Acre Land Site in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

CHICAGO — IDI Logistics has purchased an 11.7-acre land site located at 3700 S. Morgan St. in Chicago’s Stockyards Industrial Park. The purchase price was undisclosed. IDI plans to build a 178,000-square-foot industrial facility on the site with parking for 212 cars. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2022. The site provides convenient access to I-55, I-290 and I-90, and is within four miles of the BNSF Intermodal. Matthew Stauber, Evan Djikas, Tom Rodeno and Patrick Turner of Colliers International represented the seller, Joslyn Manufacturing Co., which is a subsidiary of Danaher Corp. IDI has retained Colliers to market the new development for lease.

