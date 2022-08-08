IDI Logistics to Develop 465,660 SF Spec Industrial Project in Metro Austin

Construction of Phase I of Sunrise Commerce Center in Round Rock is slated to begin in September.

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Atlanta-based IDI Logistics will develop Sunrise Commerce Center, a 465,660-square-foot speculative industrial project that will be located on a 36-acre site in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. Phase I of the development will comprise three buildings totaling 310,693 square feet, while Phase II will encompass 154,967 square feet across two buildings. Adolfson & Peterson Construction is the general contractor for the project, which was designed by 5G Studio Collaborative. Pacheco Koch is the civil engineer, and Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent. Construction will begin in September.