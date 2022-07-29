REBusinessOnline

IDI Logistics to Undertake Two Industrial Redevelopment Projects in Central New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

PISCATAWAY AND EWING, N.J. — Atlanta-based developer IDI Logistics has acquired sites totaling 32 acres in Central New Jersey for a pair of industrial redevelopment projects. Both the 14-acre site in Piscataway and the 18-acre property in Ewing currently house office buildings. IDI Logistics plans to demolish the existing structures and replace them with Class A warehouse and distribution facilities. Construction timelines for both projects are still being finalized.

