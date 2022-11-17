IDLogistics Signs 526,662 SF Industrial Lease in Lehigh Valley

IDLogistics will occupy the entirety of this building at Lehigh Valley Trade Center in Bethlehem.

BETHLEHEM, PA. — IDLogistics, a third-party provider based in France, has signed a 526,662-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at Lehigh Valley Trade Center in Bethlehem. The cross-dock facility features a clear height of 40 feet, 119 dock doors, 250 car parking spaces and 154 trailer parking spaces. Mark Chubb, Michael Zerbe and Summer Coulter of Colliers represented the landlord, a partnership between New York-based Clarion Partners and Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co., in the lease negotiations. Todd Steffen, also with Colliers, represented the tenant. The partnership also recently broke ground on a third phase at Lehigh Valley Trade Center that will deliver two buildings totaling roughly 588,000 square feet.