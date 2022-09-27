IDS Receives $124M Loan for Cold Storage Facility in Riverside, California

Posted on by in California, Industrial, Loans, Western

United Natural Foods occupies the 1.2 million-square-foot cold storage facility at 14950 Meridian Parkway in Riverside, Calif.

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — IDS Real Estate Group has received $124 million in post-close acquisition financing for 14950 Meridian Parkway, a cold storage facility in Riverside.

Paul Brindley, Matt Stewart and Alethia Halamandaris of JLL Capital Markets arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan with Northwestern Mutual for the borrower.

United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI), the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor serving the United States and Canada, fully occupies the 1.2 million-square-foot property, which is situated on 59.4 acres within the Moreno Valley/Perris Industrial submarket.

Originally completed in 2017 and renovated and expanded in 2020, the facility consists of 39 percent cold storage and 61 percent dry storage space with temperature-controlled warehouse space ranging from -10 degrees Fahrenheit to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. The property features 42-foot clear heights, 185 dock doors and approximately 700 parking spaces.