HOUSTON — Investment & Development Ventures (IDV) has broken ground on Patriot Business Park, a 462,000-square-foot industrial project in North Houston. The site is located along Veterans Memorial Drive, and the development will comprise three front-load buildings with dock-high and drive-in ramps, as well as ESFR sprinkler systems. Completion is slated for the third quarter. Stream Realty Partners has been appointed as the leasing agent.