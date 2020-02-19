IDV Breaks Ground on Phase I of 3.5 MSF South Belt Central Business Park in South Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Completion of Phase I of South Belt Central Business Park in Houston is scheduled for the fourth quarter.

HOUSTON — Locally based firm Investment & Development Ventures LLC (IDV) has broken ground on Phase I of South Belt Central Business Park, a development in Houston that will ultimately feature 3.5 million square feet of industrial space. The site spans 214 acres with nearly a full mile of frontage along Beltway 8 on the city’s south side. Phase I of the project, which is slated for a fourth-quarter completion, will consist of a 305,016-square-foot cross-dock building and a 131,553-square-foot side-load building. Cushman & Wakefield is handling leasing of the project.