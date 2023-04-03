Monday, April 3, 2023
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

IDV to Develop 715,920 SF Industrial Project in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS — Locally based firm Investment & Development Ventures (IDV) will develop Anserra Business Park, a 715,920-square-foot industrial project that will be located on the western outskirts of Houston in Katy. The development will comprise a 510,000-square-foot cross-dock building and a 205,920-square-foot, front-load building. The structures will house 36- and 32-foot clear heights, respectively, and will offer combined parking for 436 cars and 179 trailers. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

