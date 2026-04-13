Monday, April 13, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Temescal-Apts-Davis-CA
Interstate Equities Corp. (IEC) plans to convert Temescal Apartments, approximately 2.8 miles from the University of California, Davis, campus, into by-bed student housing. (Photo credit: www.apartments.com and IEC)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

IEC Acquires 357-Bed Multifamily Portfolio in Davis, California for Student Housing Conversion

by Amy Works

DAVIS, CALIF. — Interstate Equities Corp. (IEC) has purchased a two-property apartment portfolio in Davis for $42.8 million from an undisclosed seller. The portfolio includes Pepperwood Apartments at 2222 Sycamore Lane and Temescal Apartments at 2477 Sycamore Lane.

Situated approximately 2.8 miles from the University of California, Davis, the portfolio currently offers 141 units, or 357 beds. IEC plans to gradually transition leasing toward a “by-bedroom model,” which is prevalent in the Davis student housing market.

Constructed in 1981 and 1983, Pepperwood and Temescal offer a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments averaging approximately 1,090 square feet. The properties offer value-add potential, and IEC plans to maintain affordability while implementing targeted interiors and exterior upgrades to Pepperwood.

You may also like

Tredway Acquires Texas Affordable Housing Portfolio for $65.5M

Limited Liability Company Buys Apartment Complex in Metro...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 207-Unit Boat,...

CIM Group Sells 177,434 SF Shopping Center in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 158,380 SF Castle Rock...

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $3.6M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied...

JLL Negotiates Sale of Two Nashville Multifamily Communities...

Valore Ventures Buys 2-Acre Parcel in Oroville, California...

MMCC Arranges $3.2M in Acquisition Financing for The...