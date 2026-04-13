IEC Acquires 357-Bed Multifamily Portfolio in Davis, California for Student Housing Conversion

DAVIS, CALIF. — Interstate Equities Corp. (IEC) has purchased a two-property apartment portfolio in Davis for $42.8 million from an undisclosed seller. The portfolio includes Pepperwood Apartments at 2222 Sycamore Lane and Temescal Apartments at 2477 Sycamore Lane.

Situated approximately 2.8 miles from the University of California, Davis, the portfolio currently offers 141 units, or 357 beds. IEC plans to gradually transition leasing toward a “by-bedroom model,” which is prevalent in the Davis student housing market.

Constructed in 1981 and 1983, Pepperwood and Temescal offer a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments averaging approximately 1,090 square feet. The properties offer value-add potential, and IEC plans to maintain affordability while implementing targeted interiors and exterior upgrades to Pepperwood.