IEHP, National CORE Provide $1.5M for Construction of Day Creek Senior Villas in Southern California

Posted on by in California, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Day Creek Senior Villas will be located in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has partnered with National Community Renaissance (National CORE) to provide $1.5 million for the construction of Day Creek Senior Villas in Rancho Cucamonga, approximately 40 miles east of Los Angeles.

Through this partnership with National CORE, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit developers of affordable housing, the health plan will receive access to 10 apartment units in the facility. These units will provide permanent housing for homeless seniors who are IEHP members transitioning out of long-term care.

“It is a sad statement that one of the fastest-growing segments of homeless adults is seniors,” says Karen Hansberger, IEHP’s chief medical officer. “Seniors coming out of skilled nursing facilities many times have no safe place to call their home.”

