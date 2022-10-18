REBusinessOnline

IG Logistics Acquires 28,000 SF Warehouse in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — New York-based investment firm IG Logistics has acquired a 28,000-square-foot warehouse in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 104 E. Trinity Blvd. was built on 9.2 acres in 1998 and features 16-foot clear heights. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased to Beacon Roofing Supply. The seller was not disclosed.

