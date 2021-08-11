IG Logistics Acquires Industrial Property in Denver for $21M

The property comprises a centrally located industrial site totaling 34.4 acres, outside storage, trailer parking, fueling station and a truck maintenance facility.

DENVER —IG Logistics LLC has acquired the Lipan Street Industrial Park in Denver from EP Investments LLC for $21 million. The 34-acre industrial site includes outside storage, trailer parking, a fueling station and a truck maintenance facility.

Freeman Expositions, an event services provider, and System Transport, a West Coast-based flatbed trucking company, recently signed long-term leases to occupy the property. Existing tenant Mesilla Valley Transportation, a New Mexico-based transportation fleet, extended its lease for 3.5 acres. All Fleet Services, a Denver-based transport company, also leased the 22,000-square-foot shop and diesel station on the property.

Each transaction was completed prior to the sale but were all contingent upon IG Logistics acquiring the property. Cushman & Wakefield negotiated the leases, excluding the Mesilla deal, and was retained to handle leasing following the acquisition.

Lipan Industrial Street Park is located at 6045 Lipan Street, providing access to I-25 and I-76, Colorado’s main freeways. The property currently has a 14,000-square-foot freestanding office building available for lease and an additional 11-acre parcel to be used for trailer parking or as a potential industrial build-to-suit. IG Logistics is the industrial platform for Imperium Capital.