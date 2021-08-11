REBusinessOnline

IG Logistics Acquires Industrial Property in Denver for $21M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

Lipan-Industrial-Park-Denver

The property comprises a centrally located industrial site totaling 34.4 acres, outside storage, trailer parking, fueling station and a truck maintenance facility.

DENVER —IG Logistics LLC has acquired the Lipan Street Industrial Park in Denver from EP Investments LLC for $21 million. The 34-acre industrial site includes outside storage, trailer parking, a fueling station and a truck maintenance facility.

Freeman Expositions, an event services provider, and System Transport, a West Coast-based flatbed trucking company, recently signed long-term leases to occupy the property. Existing tenant Mesilla Valley Transportation, a New Mexico-based transportation fleet, extended its lease for 3.5 acres. All Fleet Services, a Denver-based transport company, also leased the 22,000-square-foot shop and diesel station on the property.

Each transaction was completed prior to the sale but were all contingent upon IG Logistics acquiring the property. Cushman & Wakefield negotiated the leases, excluding the Mesilla deal, and was retained to handle leasing following the acquisition.

Lipan Industrial Street Park is located at 6045 Lipan Street, providing access to I-25 and I-76, Colorado’s main freeways. The property currently has a 14,000-square-foot freestanding office building available for lease and an additional 11-acre parcel to be used for trailer parking or as a potential industrial build-to-suit. IG Logistics is the industrial platform for Imperium Capital.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews