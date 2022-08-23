REBusinessOnline

IG Logistics, Meadow Partners Acquire 26.7-Acre Industrial Site in Central Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

The 26.7-acre storage yard/trailer site at 408 W. 66th Ave. in Denver features a 10,000-square-foot freestanding industrial building with 6,500 square feet of office space, two drive-thru service bays and 14-feet of clear height.

DENVER, COLO. — New York-based IG Logistics LLC and Meadow Partners have purchased a 26.7-acre industrial storage yard/trailer site in central Denver for $19 million.

Located at 409 W. 66th Ave., the vacant property is zoned for outside storage and includes a 10,000-square-foot freestanding industrial building with 6,500 square feet of office space, two drive-thru service bays and 14-foot clear heights.

IG Logistics, Imperium Capital’s industrial platform, is an owner-operator of industrial properties that have a large outdoor storage or transportation component. The company specializes in acquiring and developing infill assets in high-barrier-to-entry urban growth markets where demand for logistics real estate is driven by e-commerce. The company’s strategy focuses on last-mile facilities that are mission critical to the supply chain.

The buyers have retained Matt Trone and Joey Trinkle of Cushman & Wakefield to lead marketing efforts for the asset. The property can accommodate a single user or multiple.

