Thursday, August 20, 2026
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AlabamaDevelopmentHospitalityMixed-UseSoutheast

IHG Opens 112-Room Hotel Indigo at $2.2B MidCity District in Huntsville

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — IHG Hotels & Resorts has opened a new 112-room Hotel Indigo within MidCity District, a $2.2 billion mixed-use district in Huntsville by RCP Cos. Located at 940 Nunnuhsae Park Drive NW, the hotel features a lobby restaurant and bar called The Indie, a fitness center and 1,100 square feet of meeting and event space.

The property is the only Hotel Indigo in Huntsville and the fourth in Alabama. Other elements of MidCity District include the Orion Amphitheater, Trader Joe’s, REI, Topgolf, Holiday Inn, multiple apartment communities and several chef-driven restaurants.

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