IHG Opens 99-Room Staybridge Suites in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Hospitality, Southeast

Staybridge Suites features a 24-hour business center, saltwater pool, fitness center, a meeting room and laundry facilities.

DULUTH, GA. — InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has opened a 99-room Staybridge Suites hotel in Duluth, a northeast suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County. The property features a 24-hour business center, saltwater pool, fitness center, a meeting room and laundry facilities. Each room includes a 49-inch smart TV. Atlanta-based IHG has implemented its Clean Promise program, which includes disinfecting rooms and common areas with an electrostatic sprayer, as well as operating the hotel with strict social distancing guidelines. Duluth Capital Investments LLC operates and owns the hotel, which opened Sept. 30.