IHG to Open 210-Room Kimpton Hotel in Fredericksburg, Texas

FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS — IHG Hotels & Resorts will open a 210-room hotel in the Central Texas city of Fredericksburg under its Kimpton brand. Designed by Merriman Anderson Architects with interiors by Curioso and developed by Houston-based DC Partners, Kimpton Fredericksburg will be located within The Meuse, a 22-acre mixed-use development. The property will feature a full-service restaurant and bar, along with a poolside bar and lounge. Additional amenities will include a 10,000-square-foot outdoor pool and deck, fitness center, café and 18,500 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting and event space. The opening is scheduled for 2027.