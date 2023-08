HOUSTON — IHI Energy Solutions, a provider of carbon reduction technologies, has signed a 17,816-square-foot office headquarters lease at Atrium at Park Ten in Houston’s Energy Corridor area. The deal brings the 140,000-square-foot building to 98 percent occupancy. Kim Shapiro and Mike Martin of Avison Young represented the landlord, Florida-based Accesso, in the lease negotiations. Jennifer Meehan of Savills represented the tenant.