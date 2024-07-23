IHO, C&C Open $56M Pacific Wind Affordable Housing Community in Carlsbad, California

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Innovative Housing Opportunities (IHO) and C&C Development have opened Pacific Wind, an affordable housing community in Carlsbad, approximately 30 miles north of San Diego. Located at 3875 Sydney Way, the 89-unit property replaced 22 1950s-era duplexes.

Pacific Wind features five two- and three-story garden-style walk-up buildings with two play areas for low-income working families and individuals who make between 30 to 80 percent of area median income. The community is already fully leased to more than 300 residents.

The property features a clubhouse with leasing and resident service offices, a multi-purpose room with a kitchen and a learning center.

Funding sources for the $56 million project include Bank of America, California Municipal Finance Authority, City of Carlsbad and National Equity Fund, as well as federal tax credits.

The project team included Bassenian Lagoni Architects, M Zaki Design, JAG Interiors, C&C Construction Services as general contractor, Candela Engineering as electrical engineer, Gouvis Engineering Consultants Group as structural engineer, SWS Engineering as civil engineer, TAD Engineering as MEP and VBK Consulting as project manager.