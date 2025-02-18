IHO Opens Affordable Housing Complex for Transitional Age Youth in Riverside, California

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Innovative Housing Opportunities (IHO) has opened The Aspire, an affordable residential community in Riverside. Situated at the corner of Third Street and Fairmount Boulevard, The Aspire features 33 fully furnished units for transitional age youth, including young people aging out of the foster care system.

The furnished one-bedroom units are approximately 450 square feet and include a patio or deck. Community amenities include an interior courtyard, roof terrace, communal living room and public art. Additionally, The Aspire is in a walkable neighborhood close to transit, employment, recreation, retail and cultural options.

The Aspire will offer onsite education services and programs, provided by the California Family Life Center. Riverside Community College District is also offering academic, career and financial aid counseling, as well as job placement assistance.

The $25 million development was funded with Housing Authority funds from the City of Riverside, project-based housing choice vouchers from Riverside County and California’s Housing and Community Development/Multifamily Housing Program.