IHOP, Paris Baguette to Open Near Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — IHOP and Paris Baguette will open new locations at a pad development site fronting Oak Park Mall in Overland Park. Currently, a 34,371-square-foot office building is undergoing demolition to make way for the construction of the new pad development. IHOP will occupy 4,500 square feet and Paris Baguette will lease 1,500 square feet of the 6,000-square-foot building. Additionally, negotiations are underway with a national bank to occupy the corner pad. Alex Block of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors represented the tenants, while colleagues Daniel Brocato and David Block represented ownership. Paris Baguette is a rapidly expanding bakery café concept with dozens of locations nationwide. This will be the first location in metro Kansas City for the brand.