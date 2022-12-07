Ikaika ‘Ohana, Hunt Capital Open 89-Unit Affordable Multifamily Property in Lahaina, Hawaii

LAHAINA, HAWAII — Ikaika ‘Ohana and Hunt Capital Partners, in collaboration with Urban Housing Communities, have opened Kaiaulu o Kupuohi, an affordable housing community in Lahaina.

Located at 258 Kupouhi St., Kaiaulu o Kupuohi features 89 apartments divided into 20 one-bedroom units, 34 two-bedroom units and 35 three-bedroom units. The apartments are reserved for families earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. Onsite amenities include a community center, management, tot lot, barbecue/picnic area, laundry facilities and ample parking.

Goodfellows Bros. and Maryl Group Construction served as general contractors and Design Partners served as project architect. ThirtyONe50 Management operates the asset.

The total cost for Kaiaulu o Kupuochi is $64.6 million. Hunt Capital Partners provided $21.9 million in federal and $8.1 million in Hawaii state Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity for the project. Other funding sources include the Bank of Hawaii, which provided a $27.6 million construction loan and an $8.2 million construction-to-permanent loan; the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp., which provided $17.1 million in Rental Housing Revolving Funds; Maui County, which provided a $6.4 million permanent loan; and Ikaika ‘Ohana, which provided a $725,952 permanent loan.