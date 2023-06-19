Monday, June 19, 2023
Leasing ActivityRetailTexas

IKEA to Open 11,000 SF, Small-Format Store in Southlake, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — IKEA will open a small-format store within Park Village shopping center in Southlake, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. According to local media sources, including NBCDFW, the store will span about 11,000 square feet. The new IKEA will also have space for personalized interior design planning and will serve as a pick-up hub for online purchases. The opening is slated for the fourth quarter. IKEA operates two large-format stores in the metroplex, one in Frisco and the other in Grand Prairie.

