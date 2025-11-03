IKEA to Open 110,000 SF Store in Chantilly, Retailer’s Third Location in Virginia

CHANTILLY, VA. — IKEA U.S. has announced plans to open a nearly 110,000-square-foot store in Chantilly, making it the Swedish retailer’s third location in Virginia. Set to open in spring 2026, the new store will be located at 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center Drive, about 28 miles west of Washington, D.C.

IKEA says that the store will feature its popular fully furnished room settings and display more than 7,700 products, with more than 4,400 products available for immediate takeaway, including home furnishing accessories and approximately 500 smaller furniture items. The store will also offer free in-store pick-up for online orders, as well as its famous in-store restaurant and a central planning area where shoppers can get design consultation from an IKEA staff member.

In addition to the Chantilly store, the retailer recently announced a new 93,000-square-foot IKEA store coming to Webster, Texas, as well as its second store coming to Manhattan.