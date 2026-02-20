IKEA to Open 46,000 SF Store in Huntsville, Marking Retailer’s First Location in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — IKEA U.S. has announced plans to open a 46,000-square-foot store in Huntsville, making it the Swedish retailer’s first location in Alabama. Set to open on Feb. 25, the new, small format store will be located at 6125 University Place Drive within the University Place Shopping Center. The landlord was not disclosed. IKEA says the store will showcase more than 5,000 products and a variety of fully furnished room settings and will include a central planning area for personalized design consultations, an “As Is” department with sustainable furnishing options for purchase and its Swedish in-store restaurant.