Friday, February 20, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ikea-grand-opening-ala
IKEA will open a 46,000-square-foot store in Huntsville, Ala., marking the Swedish retailer’s first location in the state.
AlabamaDevelopmentRetailSoutheast

IKEA to Open 46,000 SF Store in Huntsville, Marking Retailer’s First Location in Alabama

by Abby Cox

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — IKEA U.S. has announced plans to open a 46,000-square-foot store in Huntsville, making it the Swedish retailer’s first location in Alabama. Set to open on Feb. 25, the new, small format store will be located at 6125 University Place Drive within the University Place Shopping Center. The landlord was not disclosed. IKEA says the store will showcase more than 5,000 products and a variety of fully furnished room settings and will include a central planning area for personalized design consultations, an “As Is” department with sustainable furnishing options for purchase and its Swedish in-store restaurant.

You may also like

PSRS Arranges $9.4M Refinancing for Retail Center in...

Pinnacle Brokers $3.5M Sale of Two Retail Properties...

Newmark Facilitates $44.5M Sale of Three-Building Office Portfolio...

Berkadia Arranges $42.5M Refinancing of Multifamily Community in...

TDC Completes 858,600 SF Industrial Project in Northeast...

Stonemont, Iron Point Partners Fully Lease Topline Logistics...

Edged U.S. to Open New Data Center Facility...

SRS Brokers Sale of 11,049 SF Retail Strip...

JLL Brokers $44.4M Sale of Shopping Center in...