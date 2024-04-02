IKEA to Open New Format Store in Alpharetta, Georgia

ALPHARETTA, GA. — IKEA plans to open a 4,306-square-foot store at Mansell Crossing, a shopping center located at 7681 North Point Parkway in the northern Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta. The landlord is New York-based Brixmor. The store is dubbed the “IKEA Alpharetta Plan & order point with Pick-Up” and will allow customers to design and order home-furnishing solutions and products with IKEA experts.

The new store is set to open this summer. Other tenants at Mansell Crossing include REI, Five Below, TJ Maxx, DSW, Macy’s Furniture Gallery and Barnes & Noble. IKEA opened a prototypical store and warehouse location in Atlanta’s Midtown area in 2005.