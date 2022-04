Illinois Department of Public Health Leases 9,923 SF of Office Space in Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILL. — The Illinois Department of Public Health has leased 9,923 square feet of office space at 11 Executive Drive in Fairview Heights, just east of St. Louis. Brokerage firm Barber Murphy represented the landlord, RETKO Group LLC. The representative of the tenant was not provided.