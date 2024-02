BUFFALO GROVE, ILL. — Illinois Masonry Group has signed a 22,000-square-foot industrial lease at 1025 Busch Parkway in the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove. The company will relocate from a nearby location. The building features a clear height of 19 feet, one dock, one drive-in doors and 4,000 square feet of office space. Brian Bocci of Entre Commercial Realty represented the tenant, while Michael Whetstone and Brian Silverman of JBS represented the undisclosed landlord.