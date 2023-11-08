Illinois Tech Leases 34,295 SF at Fulton Labs in Chicago

CHICAGO — Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) has leased 34,295 square feet at Fulton Labs in Chicago. Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) is the owner and developer of the property. Illinois Tech will occupy the entire seventh floor of the wet lab facility at 400 N. Aberdeen St. The facility will serve as the university’s first off-campus move to a commercial research hub. Illinois Tech expects to take occupancy by late summer 2024. Illinois Tech researchers will focus on biomedical and biological engineering, including sensors, separation science and electrochemical energy materials along with more biology-focused research such as therapeutics development. Dan Lyne of CBRE represented TCC, while Max Zwolan and Scott Brandwein of JLL represented Illinois Tech. Perkins & Will designed the new space for Illinois Tech. Power Construction will serve as general contractor for the build-out. Fulton Labs totals 725,000 square feet across two buildings.