Illinois Tool Works Leases 60,050 SF Industrial Space in Metro Chicago

BARTLETT, ILL. — Illinois Tool Works (ITW) has moved into a 60,050-square-foot industrial space at Blue Heron Business Park in Bartlett, culminating a seven-month site selection, lease negotiation and space build-out process. The property is located on the southeast corner of Kenyon Road and Illinois Route 25. Dan Brown and Mike Antonelli of Brown Commercial Group represented the developer and owner, Cratos Industrial. The duo is marketing the additional space in the 166,573-square-foot development for lease.

ITW is utilizing the space for its Electronic Component Solutions group and will have 60 employees at the site. The ITW Formex and ITW Lumex brands operate out of the new facility, creating specialized safety and technology products and solutions for global companies in the electric vehicle, data center, appliance and other sectors.