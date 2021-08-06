REBusinessOnline

ILPT Acquires 357,504 SF Industrial Building in Columbus, Ohio, for $31.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The facility at 7303 Rickenbacker Parkway West is fully leased to Synnex Corp.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has acquired a 357,504-square-foot industrial building in Columbus for $31.5 million. The property is located at 7303 Rickenbacker Parkway West near the Rickenbacker intermodal terminal and airport. Synnex Corp. fully occupies the facility on a seven-year, net-lease basis. Steve Disse, Alex Cantu, Jeff Devine and Michael Linder of Colliers International brokered the sale, which includes excess land that can accommodate future expansion of more than 100,000 square feet. Seller information was undisclosed. ILPT, based in Newton, Mass., is managed by The RMR Group LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews