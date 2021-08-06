ILPT Acquires 357,504 SF Industrial Building in Columbus, Ohio, for $31.5M

The facility at 7303 Rickenbacker Parkway West is fully leased to Synnex Corp.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has acquired a 357,504-square-foot industrial building in Columbus for $31.5 million. The property is located at 7303 Rickenbacker Parkway West near the Rickenbacker intermodal terminal and airport. Synnex Corp. fully occupies the facility on a seven-year, net-lease basis. Steve Disse, Alex Cantu, Jeff Devine and Michael Linder of Colliers International brokered the sale, which includes excess land that can accommodate future expansion of more than 100,000 square feet. Seller information was undisclosed. ILPT, based in Newton, Mass., is managed by The RMR Group LLC.