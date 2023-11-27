Monday, November 27, 2023
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

IMA New York Signs 10,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — IMA New York, a division of insurance brokerage firm IMA Financial Group, has signed a 10,000-square-foot office lease at 1155 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The lease term is 10 years. The tenant will occupy space on the 33rd floor of the 42-story building. Howard Hersch and Brett Harvey of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Tom Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban internally represented the landlord, The Durst Organization, which recently completed a $130 million capital improvement program at the property.

