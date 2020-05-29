REBusinessOnline

Image Micro Spare Parts Signs 42,415 SF Industrial Lease in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Image Micro Spare Parts, a California-based provider of computer and printer parts, has signed a 42,415-square-foot industrial lease at Luna Distribution Center in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. The property was built in 1998 and spans approximately 250,000 square feet. Eric Crutchfield and Mac Hall of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.

