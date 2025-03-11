IMAGE Studios to Open at Fox River Commons Shopping Center in Naperville, Illinois

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Husband-and-wife franchise owners Veronika and Greg Parranto plan to open the first IMAGE Studios concept in Illinois at Fox River Commons shopping center in Naperville later this month. The Parrantos signed a lease with Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) for 10,645 square feet of space at the 241,000-square-foot shopping center. With this transaction, Fox River Commons is now 77 percent leased. Kristin Perry of CRC and Brooke Spinell of Mid-America Real Estate represented the landlord, while Carlie Wilmes of Reimagine CRE represented the tenant.

IMAGE Studios, which operates nearly 100 locations throughout 22 states, is an exclusive salon suite that enables hair stylist and other beauty-care professionals to operate independently owned private salon studios under one roof. Approximately 35 new locations are expected to open in 2025, including two in the Chicago area, with seven additional sites expected in Chicagoland by different franchise owners. The Fox River Commons location will contain 48 private salon studios.