REBusinessOnline

iManage Inks 85,000 SF Office Lease at 71 South Wacker in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

The company will begin occupying space at the 48-story tower in early 2021.

CHICAGO — iManage, a global provider of work management production solutions, has signed an 85,000-square-foot office lease at 71 South Wacker, a 48-story office tower in downtown Chicago. Irvine Co. owns the property. iManage will relocate from 540 W. Madison St. and will begin occupying its new space in early 2021. Frank Franzese, Steven Bauer and Aaron Schuster of Cushman & Wakefield represented iManage, while Brad Despot, Mark Georgas and Annie Nicolau of JLL represented Irvine.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020