iManage Inks 85,000 SF Office Lease at 71 South Wacker in Chicago

The company will begin occupying space at the 48-story tower in early 2021.

CHICAGO — iManage, a global provider of work management production solutions, has signed an 85,000-square-foot office lease at 71 South Wacker, a 48-story office tower in downtown Chicago. Irvine Co. owns the property. iManage will relocate from 540 W. Madison St. and will begin occupying its new space in early 2021. Frank Franzese, Steven Bauer and Aaron Schuster of Cushman & Wakefield represented iManage, while Brad Despot, Mark Georgas and Annie Nicolau of JLL represented Irvine.