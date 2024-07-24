iMarket America Relocates US Headquarters to Metro Austin, Proposes 212-Acre Industrial Campus

ROUND ROCK AND TAYLOR, TEXAS — iMarket America, a supplier of industrial raw materials and products, will relocate its U.S. headquarters to the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock, according to a release from the Round Rock Chamber. iMarket America, whose parent company is based in South Korea, is a major vendor of Korean electronics giant Samsung, which is developing a $17 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, another northern suburb of Austin. To facilitate that relationship, iMarket America has proposed a plan to develop a 212-acre campus that would be located northeast of the intersection of Carlos G. Parker Boulevard SE and FM 112 near the Samsung plant. According to the Austin Business Journal, the development would feature about 2.2 million square feet of warehousing, manufacturing, office and research-and-development space. The publication also reports that iMarket America purchased the land after signing a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with the City of Taylor in 2023. Samsung broke ground on its Taylor facility in 2022 and expects to be operational this year.