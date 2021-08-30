IMC Outdoor Living Leases 325,944 SF of Industrial Space in Pontoon Beach, Illinois

PONTOON BEACH, ILL. — IMC Outdoor Living has leased 325,944 square feet of industrial space in Gateway TradePort Building 2 in Pontoon Beach, just northeast of St. Louis. The tenant will occupy all of the remaining space within the building. IMC Outdoor Living, a division of Liberty Tire Recycling, manufactures landscaping and playground equipment from recycled rubber towers. The company plans to use the new facility for product storage and distribution while continuing to utilize its existing facility in Godfrey, Ill. Steve Stradal and George Convy of Avison Young, along with Tom Schenk of The White Co., represented the tenant in the lease transaction. JLL represented the landlord, NorthPoint Development.