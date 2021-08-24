IMG Purchases 242-Unit Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park Apartments in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investors Management Group Inc. (IMG) has purchased the Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park, a 242-unit apartment property located at 201 Rocky Slope Road in Greenville. Raia Properties sold the community for an undisclosed price. Andrea Howard of NorthMarq represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. NorthMarq also provided a Freddie Mac acquisition loan to IMG.

Built in 2013, Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park includes 19 buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,105 square feet. The property is located within Verdae, a master planned urban community. Tapestry’s community amenities include a clubhouse with cyber cafe, coffee bar, library, outdoor kitchen and dining terrace, fitness studio, pool with cabana and a car care center.

IMG plans to improve the apartment community through upgrades to unit interiors and community amenities. IMG is a California-based real estate investment and property management firm that has acquired more than $340 million in apartment properties since the start of the pandemic.