IMG Sells Apartment Community in Port St. Lucie, Florida for $41.6M

Waterleaf Townhomes and Apartments is located on the east side of Florida and is situated 6.9 miles from Jensen Beach and 47 miles from West Palm Beach.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Investors Management Group Inc. has sold Waterleaf Townhomes and Apartments, a 230-unit community located at 1900 SE Hillmoor Drive in Port St. Lucie. Covenant Capital Group purchased the property for $41.6 million. Darron Kattan of Franklin Street’s Atlanta office represented IMG in the transaction.

IMG acquired Waterleaf Townhomes and Apartments in 2017 for $26.8 million. The company invested $3.1 million on renovations in the townhome interiors plus the fitness center, pools, sports park and other common-area amenities. IMG has transacted over 1,000 units across the Miami and Tampa metros over the last decade.