IMG Sells Two Multifamily Communities in Raleigh for $29.8M

Millbrook Apartments (pictured) is just one of the two properties IMG sold to Abacus Capital Group for $29.8 million.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Investors Management Group Inc. (IMG) has sold a two-property multifamily portfolio in Raleigh to Abacus Capital Group for $29.8 million. The communities include Millbrook Apartment Homes and Lynn Lake Apartment Homes.

Millbrook Apartment Homes is a 117-unit community located at 2121 Paces Forest Court, and Lynn Lake Apartment Homes is a 101-unit community located at 6500 Paces Arbor Circle.

IMG acquired the two apartments in 2018 for $23.2 million. More than $2 million was invested to upgrade the properties, including upgrades to the clubhouses and improving the outdoor spaces with new dog parks, playgrounds, a hammock park and pool area upgrades. Unit interiors were modernized with energy-efficient lighting, low-flow plumbing fixtures, new paint, flooring, cabinets and cabinet hardware.

IMG and its investors will reallocate proceeds from the sale into several multifamily communities as part of its multifamily investment plan. The firm currently owns three multifamily communities in Raleigh encompassing 576 units.