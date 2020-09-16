Immanuel Begins Expansion of Independent Living Community in Omaha

After the expansion, Pacific Springs will offer assisted living and memory care units in addition to independent living.

OMAHA, NEB. — Immanuel has started construction of new assisted living and memory care units, as well as new common areas, at Pacific Springs, a seniors housing community in West Omaha. The expansion is scheduled to open in fall 2021. Pacific Springs is located adjacent to the Pacific Springs Golf Club and currently offers exclusively independent living. Renovation plans call for a fitness center and wellness studio; onsite restaurant and lounge featuring a golf simulator; outdoor areas and walking paths; and a chapel adorned with a locally designed stained glass window donated by residents.