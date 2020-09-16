REBusinessOnline

Immanuel Begins Expansion of Independent Living Community in Omaha

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska, Seniors Housing

After the expansion, Pacific Springs will offer assisted living and memory care units in addition to independent living.

OMAHA, NEB. — Immanuel has started construction of new assisted living and memory care units, as well as new common areas, at Pacific Springs, a seniors housing community in West Omaha. The expansion is scheduled to open in fall 2021. Pacific Springs is located adjacent to the Pacific Springs Golf Club and currently offers exclusively independent living. Renovation plans call for a fitness center and wellness studio; onsite restaurant and lounge featuring a golf simulator; outdoor areas and walking paths; and a chapel adorned with a locally designed stained glass window donated by residents.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  