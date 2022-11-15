Immersive Gamebox to Open Entertainment Center in Dallas’ Deep Ellum District

DALLAS — Immersive Gamebox, a British entertainment concept centered on interactive digital gaming, will open a new venue at 2525 Elm St. in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas. Immersive Gamebox, which also has locations in San Antonio, The Woodlands and at the 433-acre Grandscape mixed-use development in metro Dallas, expects to open the Deep Ellum facility before the end of the month.