THORNWOOD, N.Y. — Immortal Fitness has signed a 14,994-square-foot lease in an industrial flex building in Thornwood, located about 30 miles north of Manhattan. The building at 1 Zeiss Drive totals 120,000 square feet, and the space will feature a range of personal and group training areas, as well as a lounge, locker rooms, sauna and patio. New York Commercial Realty Group represented the tenant and the owner, Simone Development Cos., in the lease negotiations.