Friday, December 20, 2024
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestOhio

Impact Beverage Expands Production Facility, Doubles Workforce in Cincinnati

by Kristin Harlow

CINCINNATI — Impact Beverage has unveiled plans to add 10,000 square feet to its production facility in Cincinnati. The expansion includes substantial investment in new machinery and equipment, creating 65 new jobs and adding $4.6 million in annual payroll to its existing workforce of 60 employees. Impact Beverage handles each step of the beverage manufacturing process in its facilities, creating a variety of ready-to-drink cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages with carbonated or still packaging options. The capital investment will support the installation of a new pasteurization line, enhancements to canning capabilities, increased automation and further development of innovative packaging solutions.

The City of Cincinnati is working closely with Impact Beverage on a local incentive package. In addition, the State of Ohio approved a Job Creation Tax Credit. JobsOhio plans to offer assistance, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

