NEW YORK CITY — Impact.com has signed an 18,364-square-foot office lease renewal in Midtown Manhattan. The digital marketing firm will continue to occupy the entire 10th floor at the 300,000-square-foot building at 136 Madison Ave. Alex Leopold of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Mac Roos of Colliers, along with internal agents Andrew Roos, Michael Cohen and Jessica Verdi, represented the landlord, Williams Equities.